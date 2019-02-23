પાકિસ્તાન સાથે રમવાની વાત ઉપર ટ્રોલ થયા સચિન તેંડુલકર

  • 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2019
સચિન Image copyright Getty Images

ટાઇમ્સ ઑફ ઇંડિયામાં છપાયેલા અહેવાલ મુજબ, પુલવામા હુમલા બાદ ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાનના તણાવભર્યા સંબંધોને કારણે સચિન તેંડુલકર ટ્રોલર્સના નિશાના ઉપર આવી ગયા છે.

સચિને શુક્રવારે કહ્યું હતું કે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાનની મૅચ થવી જોઈએ, જેથી ભારત પાકિસ્તાનને હરાવી શકે.

તેમણે કહ્યું કે તેમને વ્યક્તિગત રીતે બહુ ખરાબ લાગશે અને ભારત સાથે ન રમવાને કારણે પાકિસ્તાનને બે પૉઇન્ટ્સ મળી જશે.

તેમણે કહ્યું, "ભારતે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં પાકિસ્તાનને હેંમેશા હરાવ્યું છે. તેમને ફરી એક વખત હરાવવાનો સમય છે."

સચિને એવું પણ કહ્યું કે તેમના માટે ભારત સૌથી ઉપર છે તેથી દેશ જે નક્કી કરશે તેને તેઓ સ્વીકારશે.

તમે આ વાંચ્યું કે નહીં?

સચિને પોતાનો આ મત ટ્વિટર પર પણ પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે.

સચિનના આ નિવેદન બાદ તેમને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રોલ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. ટ્વિટર પર ઘણા કલાકો સુધી સચિન ટોપ ટ્રૅન્ડમાં રહ્યા.

ઘણાં લોકોએ સચિનનાં નિવેદનનું સમર્થન કર્યું, તો ઘણા લોકોએ સચિનનાં નિવેદનને 'ડિપ્લોમૅટિક' ગણાવીને તેની ટીકા કરી.

તમે અમને ફેસબુક, ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ, યુટ્યૂબ અને ટ્વિટર પર ફોલો કરી શકો છો

સંબંધિત મુદ્દા