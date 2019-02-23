પાકિસ્તાન સાથે રમવાની વાત ઉપર ટ્રોલ થયા સચિન તેંડુલકર
- 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી 2019
ટાઇમ્સ ઑફ ઇંડિયામાં છપાયેલા અહેવાલ મુજબ, પુલવામા હુમલા બાદ ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાનના તણાવભર્યા સંબંધોને કારણે સચિન તેંડુલકર ટ્રોલર્સના નિશાના ઉપર આવી ગયા છે.
સચિને શુક્રવારે કહ્યું હતું કે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં ભારત અને પાકિસ્તાનની મૅચ થવી જોઈએ, જેથી ભારત પાકિસ્તાનને હરાવી શકે.
તેમણે કહ્યું કે તેમને વ્યક્તિગત રીતે બહુ ખરાબ લાગશે અને ભારત સાથે ન રમવાને કારણે પાકિસ્તાનને બે પૉઇન્ટ્સ મળી જશે.
તેમણે કહ્યું, "ભારતે વર્લ્ડ કપમાં પાકિસ્તાનને હેંમેશા હરાવ્યું છે. તેમને ફરી એક વખત હરાવવાનો સમય છે."
સચિને એવું પણ કહ્યું કે તેમના માટે ભારત સૌથી ઉપર છે તેથી દેશ જે નક્કી કરશે તેને તેઓ સ્વીકારશે.
22 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या जयंती निमित्त सर्वांना हार्दिक शुभेच्छा।#ShivajiMaharaj #ShivajiJayanti pic.twitter.com/2w3kr0BJQJ— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 19 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
The demonstration during the #VayuShakti2019 at Pokhran, Rajasthan on Saturday showcased the full spectrum combat and fire capabilities of the @IAF_MCC. Proud to be associated with such an esteemed institution. #IAF pic.twitter.com/J3Sq3UZeuC— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 18 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Proud feeling to witness the might of our Air Force. It is an honour to be present among the bravehearts who lay their lives on the line to defend India and protect us from our enemies! #VayuShakti2019 https://t.co/BLlYLhKTqG— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 16 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to “Service and Loyalty” @crpfindia!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 15 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Happy 70th Birthday to one of India’s most iconic batsmen who played for #TeamIndia during the 70s. Your wrist work and square cut were always a delight to watch, Gundappa Viswanath Sir! pic.twitter.com/lyh424cOVD— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 12 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Offering my prayers to Lord Ganesha on the occasion of #GaneshJayanti. May the blessings of Ganpati Bappa always be upon us. pic.twitter.com/MMtthhnVEy— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 8 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Congratulations to Vidarbha for winning the #RanjiTrophy 2nd year in a row and going undefeated in the past 2 seasons. A special performance by Aditya Sarwate. #VIDvSAU pic.twitter.com/jMlqgdyguo— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 7 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
- 'મારે મારાં લગ્નમાં વિદાય વખતે રડવાનું નાટક કરવું પડ્યું હતું'
- કાશ્મીરી વિદ્યાર્થીઓની વહારે લોકો આવી રહ્યા છે પણ...
Wishing one of the brightest badminton players, @srikidambi a very happy birthday. Keep working hard and continue making India proud.🏸 pic.twitter.com/yQ2n1j4c4C— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 7 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Delhi, what are you waiting for? Join me in making a difference with just 10 push-ups. Register & participate in the @IDBIFed @NDelhiMarathon #KeepMoving Push-Up Challenge & a donation will be made in your name to the War Widows Association. Register now: https://t.co/42lQi6hwof pic.twitter.com/Q4uOFzw02e— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 6 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Happy birthday, @juniorbachchan. Wishing you all the success in the coming year. pic.twitter.com/8EVmxdS5Z5— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 5 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Many happy returns of the day to @BhuviOfficial. Your low key personality and high impact performances define your cricket! Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/spAYWR2IOi— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 5 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
The atmosphere at @IDBIFed @KolFullMarathon was absolutely electrifying! Loved the excitement of the runners and it felt great to see the participation almost double up in a year .Thank you for all the love, Kolkata! #KeepMoving pic.twitter.com/TD21fpP3rE— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 3 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
Delhi, have you registered yet? Join us in making a difference with the @IDBIFed @NDelhiMarathon #KeepMoving Push Up Challenge & a donation will be made in your name to the War Widows Association. Register now > https://t.co/42lQi6hwof pic.twitter.com/6rdhSobn58— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 31 જાન્યુઆરી, 2019
What if I tell you that you can be at home but feel like you are playing at a stadium in front of thousands of fans? I’ll be launching the #SachinSagaVR Headset on 4th of Feb at the India Gaming Show in Delhi. #VirtualReality #AsRealAsItGets https://t.co/EobEA7zHrL— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 31 જાન્યુઆરી, 2019
The #AeroIndia Air Show is a show everyone eagerly looks forward to each year. I’m sure this year will be bigger and better than before. Wishing you all the very best. https://t.co/1Ox7Kgr6Cg— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 29 જાન્યુઆરી, 2019
Wonderful to see @NSaina play incredibly well to reach the finals of the #IndonesiaMasters2019 and go on to become the first Indian woman shuttler to win it. Saina has had her fair share of injuries and has come out fighting fit, I’m sure @CarolinaMarin will bounce back too. pic.twitter.com/LBHn79wWtJ— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 27 જાન્યુઆરી, 2019
We would like to say a huge thank you to @ConqvestCT, who played a big part in our successful activation of @tendulkarmga in India during 2018 👏— TMGA (@tendulkarmga) 21 ડિસેમ્બર, 2018
Fantastic kit provided to all our students, coaches and support staff across all Indian camps this year! Thank you @ConqvestCT 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ysLsX4Du5Y
India have been convincing yet again today to go 2 up in the series. The opening partnership was the key & bowlers did the rest. Most sides will have to find a way to score runs against @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18 & not lose too many wickets in the middle overs. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/OyJVq63h8d— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 26 જાન્યુઆરી, 2019
સચિને પોતાનો આ મત ટ્વિટર પર પણ પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે.
We didn't expect it from u.— Nation first. (@RamBabu87480513) 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
End of Twitter post by @RamBabu87480513
સચિનના આ નિવેદન બાદ તેમને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર ટ્રોલ કરવામાં આવી રહ્યા છે. ટ્વિટર પર ઘણા કલાકો સુધી સચિન ટોપ ટ્રૅન્ડમાં રહ્યા.
Please stop trolling Sachin Tendulkar guys. He is one of the greatest personalities this country has ever produced. Many of us may not agree with his opinion, but let's not forget how it makes us feel proud when we say that the world's greatest batsman ever belongs to our India.— Rashmi (@rashmi_achiever) 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
End of Twitter post by @rashmi_achiever
ઘણાં લોકોએ સચિનનાં નિવેદનનું સમર્થન કર્યું, તો ઘણા લોકોએ સચિનનાં નિવેદનને 'ડિપ્લોમૅટિક' ગણાવીને તેની ટીકા કરી.
#SachinTendulkar as usual very diplomatic, convenient, playing safe... Never ever see sachin taking stiff chance on any issue any matter or strongly explaining any of his point of view..😐#PulwamaAttack #StopLyingArnab #TotalDhamaal #NoCricketWithPakistan #ShameOnAntiNationals— Savitaa M (@justchill86) 23 ફેબ્રુઆરી, 2019
End of Twitter post by @justchill86
