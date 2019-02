Proud To Inform You That One Of The Pilot Of Today's Air Strike Is A Girl From Bhulka Bhavan School Of Surat 🙏🙏🙏

We Are Proud Of You @Urvashi Jariwala💥#JAI_HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6nC1IL79Fj