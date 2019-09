India wins its first SILVER medal at the #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionships @Boxerpanghal bagged a silver medal in his final bout against Olympic Champion, Zoirov Shakhobidin of 🇺🇿



Never Mind, Champ! This is the beginning of a new journey #MissionOlympics #PunchMeinHaiDum pic.twitter.com/TVVfbwaZKb