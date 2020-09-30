#sareeflow : સાડી, સ્પૉર્ટ્સ શૂઝ અને હુલા હૂપનું અનોખું મિશ્રણ રજૂ કરતાં એશ્ના કુટ્ટી - સોશિયલ
તમે સાડી પહેરીને શું કરી શકો છો? કૂદવું, નાખવું, ચાલવું કે તેનાથી ઘણું વધારે.. પણ શું તમે સાડીમાં હુલા હૂપ નૃત્ય કરી શકો છો?
અમે વાત કરી રહ્યાં છીએ #sareeflow નામના હેશટેગની જે સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર વાઇરલ થઈ રહ્યો છે.
આ હેશટેગની શરૂઆત દિલ્હીનાં એક હુલાહૂપ ડાન્સ એશ્ના કુટ્ટીએ કરી હતી. આ ત્યારે થયું જ્યારે એશ્નાએ સાડી પહેરીને 'સસુરાલ ગેંદા ફૂલ' ગીત સાથે હુલા હૂપિંગનો વીડિયો પોસ્ટ કર્યો.
અસાધારણ દેખાતો આ ડાન્સ હવે વાઇરલ થઈ ગયો છે અને લોકો તેને ખૂબ પ્રેમ આપી રહ્યાં છે. એશ્નાએ આ વીડિયોમાં પોતાનાં માતાની સાડી અને સ્પૉર્ટ્સ શૂઝ પહેર્યાં છે. અને આ વીડિયોને અત્યાર સુધી લાખો વ્યૂ મળી ગયા છે.
View this post on Instagram
Can one really flex to a song like Genda Phool which is all heart tho? This post is primarily to share with you why I put out #sareeflow as a hashtag. It had been on my mind for months, and the intention was not to create the most sensual saree videos, but to feel so comfortable and happy wearing it without the pressure of being a delicate lady. That aside, I wanted to also spotlight Indian hoopers because we're so few in number but growing so fast. Theres so much diversity in our cultures and even in our sarees that I hoped this trend would add a very unique twist to a global art form. Or visa versa- that you'd want to get yourself a hoop because you secretly want to dress up to goof around. Either case, I think it's fantastic that you're doing it anyway and sharing it ❤️ . . . Wearing @pumaindia + mother's saree obv✨ . . #hoopersofinstagram #hooplife #hoopdance #hoop #hoopersofig #hooplove #flowarts #hoopflow #hulahoop #hulahooping #infinitecirclescommunity #girlswhohoop #hooper #hooping
Instagram કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 1
એશ્નાએ પોતાની ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ પોસ્ટમાં લખ્યું છે "#sareeflow ટ્રૅન્ડની શરૂઆત એટલે નથી કેમ કે હું સાડીનો સારો વીડિયો બનાવવા માગતી હતી. પરંતુ હું એ કહેવા માગું છું કે એક મહિલા હોવાનાં દબાણ વગર પણ તેને પહેરવી કેટલી આરામદાયક છે અને તેનાથી ખૂબ ખુશી થશે."
એશ્નાનાં આ વીડિયોને લોકોએ ખૂબ પસંદ કર્યો છે. તેમાં આનંદ મહિન્દ્રા તેમજ ગેંદા ફૂલ ગીતનાં ગાયિકા રેખા ભારદ્વાજનો પણ સમાવેશ થાય છે.
I believe I’m already late in noticing this video...But it doesn’t make me any less awestruck..A star is born...Thank you for the #Friday high. May the #sareeflow movement grow... https://t.co/OtinRUCqYn— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 25, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 1
Aww this is amazing.Thank you @Namrata_Joshi for sharing this with me.I do have danced wearing a saree n sneakers but this.A Treat to watch her graceful dance with Hoop with such aesthetics #EshnaKutty is amazing.Will have2 learn 2 hoop from her @Rachnakanwar @ndcnn #GendaPhool https://t.co/rkxW5ig5NV— rekha bhardwaj (@rekha_bhardwaj) September 25, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 2
એશ્ના કુટ્ટીનો વીડિયો વાઇરલ થયા બાદ લોકો તેમનાં ખૂબ વખાણ કરી રહ્યાં છે.
She is just woww,but can we discuss her sareee combination,that colours...uhhhh.. ,omgfggggg!#sareeflow https://t.co/BUe7nsxY3J— Anshu (@Anshu79655123) September 25, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 3
When young India does own up to its heritage the coolness is #ubercool #sareelove #sareeflow Kudos to this young girl. https://t.co/t95SgWIq7s— vikram sood (@vikramsoods) September 25, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 4
#sareeflow Don’t go searching for happiness, you have it within you.. The best of saree twitter seen so far. Do post yours too.. pic.twitter.com/OmlayAqHp2— Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) September 27, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 5
It’s a #sareeflow challenge, when #saree and sports shoes mingle with "गेंदा फूल" and bold Wala "अदा " its "नज़ाकत "it’s rocks and mesmerize #sareeswag pic.twitter.com/Jjswh6DlqV— anita choudhary (@anitachoudhary) September 27, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 6
કોણ છે એશ્ના કુટ્ટી?
હિંદુસ્તાન ટાઇમ્સમાં પ્રકાશિત અહેવાલ પ્રમાણે એશ્ના કુટ્ટી દિલ્હીની લેડી શ્રી રામ કૉલેજના વિદ્યાર્થિની રહ્યાં છે.
તેઓ છેલ્લા પાંચ વર્ષથી હુલા હૂપ શીખવી રહ્યાં છે.
કોરોના વાઇરસના કારણે છેલ્લા છ મહિનાથી તેઓ હુલા હૂપના ઑનલાઇન ક્લાસ ચલાવી રહ્યાં છે.
શું છે હુલા હૂપ ડાન્સ?
તમે ઘણી વખત લોકોને પ્લાસ્ટિકની રિંગ લઈને કમરની ચારે તરફ ફેરવતા જોયા હશે.
આ એક પ્રકારની કસરત છે જેનાથી વજન ઓછું કરવામાં મદદ મળે છે. આ જ કસરતને લોકો હુલા હૂપના નામે ઓળખે છે.
તમે અમને ફેસબુક, ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ, યૂટ્યૂબ અને ટ્વિટર પર ફોલો કરી શકો છો