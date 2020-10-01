હાથરસ કેસ: છોકરીઓની પૂજા થાય છે તો પણ રેપ કેમ વધારે થાય છે? #JusticeForHathrasVictim

પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર

ઇમેજ સ્રોત, Getty Images

ઇમેજ કૅપ્શન,

પ્રતીકાત્મક તસવીર

ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના હાથરસમાં દલિત યુવતી પર ગૅંગરેપ અને ત્યારબાદ તેની હત્યા કરાઈ હતી. સારવાર માટે દિલ્હી લાવવામાં આવી ત્યારે તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું. ત્યારબાદ પરિવારે પોલીસે પર આરોપ મૂક્યો હતો કે તેમણે દીકરીની અંતિમ ક્રિયા માટે ઘરે લાવ્યા વિના પરિવારને ઘરમાં પૂરી દીકરીની અંતિમવિધિ કરી દીધી.

આ ઘટનાનો દેશભરમા વિરોધ થઈ રહ્યો છે અને હાથરસ જવા નીકળેલા કૉંગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીની પોલીસે યમુના એક્સપ્રેસ વે પર અટકાયત કરી લીધી છે.

આ બનાવને લઈને દેશભરમાં ચર્ચા થઈ રહી છે ત્યારે ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના બલરામપુરમાં 22 વર્ષીય છોકરી પર બળાત્કારની બીજી ઘટના સામે આવતા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લોકોએ આકરી પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી હતી.

લોકો પૂછી રહ્યા છે કે છોકરીઓની પૂજા કરી રહ્યા છીએ તો બળાત્કાર કેમ થાય છે?, કડક કાયદાઓની માગ કરી રહ્યા છે તો કેટલાંક લોકો બળાત્કારના કેસમાં જ્ઞાતિને વચ્ચે લાવવાની ના પાડી રહ્યા છે.

જલિસા યાદવ નામની યુવતીએ લખ્યું, "આપણે કેવા પ્રકારનો સમાજ બનાવીએ છીએ? હજુ તો આપણે હાથરસની પીડિતામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા નથીને બલરામપુરથી નવો કિસ્સો આવે છે. આખા દેશમાંથી સતત આવી રહેલા બળાત્કારના સમાચાર બહુ પ્રશ્નો ઉભા કરે છે. આપણે બળાત્કારને લઈને ખૂબ જ કડક કાયદા બનાવવાની જરૂર છે. #BalrampurHorror"

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 1

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 1

રાધે અભિષેક મિશ્રા નામના યુવકે ટ્વિટર પર ટ્વીટ કર્યું, "આપણા દેશમાં આપણે છોકરીઓની પૂજા કરીએ છીએ. કેમ આપણે દેશમાં રેપ અને હિંસાના કેસ વધી રહ્યા છે, સરળ કારણ છે આપણી વ્યવસ્થા નિષ્ફળ ગઈ છે. મારો અર્થ એ છે છોકરીઓનું રક્ષણ કરી શકતું નથી તેવું દુનિયાનું સૌથી મોટું બંધારણ બનાવવાનો શું અર્થ છે"

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 2

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 2

ઇન્દર કુમાર લખે છે, "યુપીના લોકોનો ઇતિહાસ રહ્યો છે કે તે મંદિર અને મસ્જિદ માટે લડે છે, આ ખૂબ મહત્ત્વનો સમય છે કે તે વિચારે કે શાળાઓ અને કૉલેજો ખૂબ જ મહત્ત્વની છે. ઉત્તર પ્રદેશનો સમાજ નિષ્ફળ ગયો છે. #BalrampurHorror

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 3

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 3

નવીન કુમાર લખે છે, "ના હવે બહુ થયુ, સરકારે રેપ કેસમાં આકરા કાયદાની જરૂરિયાત છે, નથી મતલબ કે આ ક્યા રાજ્યમાં થઈ રહ્યું છે @HMOIndia @PMOIndia કંઈક કરો.

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 4

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 4

હિંમાશું પટેલ નામનો યુવક ટ્વીટર પર લખે છે, "હાથરસ 20 વર્ષની છોકરી બલરામપુર-22 વર્ષની છોકરી, બુલંદશહેર - 14 વર્ષની છોકરી, આઝમઘર - 8 વર્ષની છોકરી. બીજા જ દિવસે મુખ્ય મંત્રી @myogiadityanath (યોગી આદિત્યનાથ)ના ઉત્તર પ્રદેશમાં અને નરેન્દ્ર મોદી(@narendramodi)ના ન્યૂ ઇન્ડિયામાં આ ક્યારે અટકશે? #Hathras #BalrampurHorror #AzamgarhHorror @Aamitabh2 @SHIFUJIJAIHIND"

વીડિયો કૅપ્શન,

હાથરસ કેસ : યુવતીના ગામમાં કેવો છે માહોલ?

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 5

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 5

એક તરફ ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના મુખ્ય મંત્રી સામે ન્યાયની માગ લોકો કરી રહ્યા છે જ્યારે બીજી તરફ દુષ્કર્મ પીડિતાને લોકો જ્ઞાતિને આધારે જોવાની જગ્યાએ માત્ર મહિલા તરીકે જ જોવી જોઈએ એવી માગ કરી રહ્યા છે.

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્ય મંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જીના ટ્વીટ નીચે ડૉ. વિજ્યાલક્ષ્મી મિશ્રાએ કૉમેન્ટમાં લખ્યું છે, "હાથરસ કેસ અંગેની તમારી ચિંતા કદર કરવા લાયક છે. પરંતુ તે માત્ર છોકરી હતી... દલિત શબ્દ વાપરવો શરમજનક છે. બળાત્કાર માત્ર બળાત્કાર છે તેને જ્ઞાતિ જોડે કાંઈ સંબંધ નથી."

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 6

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 6

હર્શી નામના યુઝર લખે છે, "બળાત્કાર માત્ર બળાત્કાર છે. જાતિ અને કપડાથી ફેર પડતો નથી. તમારી ઊર્જા પીડિતાને ન્યાય મળે તે માટે લગાવો નહીં કે જાતને રાક્ષસ તરીકે દર્શાવવા. ભારત બંધારણમાં આઇપીસીમાં 376એ અને આઇપીસી 357બી હોવા છતાં ન્યાય વ્યવસ્થા જે બળાત્કારના આરોપીને સજા આપવા માટે સાત વર્ષ લે છે તેની સામે વિરોધ કરો. "

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 7

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 7

બદલો Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ, 8

Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 8

ટ્વીટર પર એક ચર્ચામાં પદ્મનાભમ જાનીકુમાર કહે છે, ઉચ્ચ કે નિમ્ન જ્ઞાતિનો પ્રશ્ન નથી અને રેપ એ માત્ર રેપ છે અને પગલાં લેવાવા જોઈએ, જો એ ઘાતકી હોય તો તેમને ફાંસીએ ચડાવવા જ જોઈએ"

બદલો YouTube કન્ટેન્ટ, 1
વીડિયો કૅપ્શન થર્ડ પાર્ટી કન્ટેટમાં જાહેરખબર હોય શકે છે

YouTube કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 1

તમે અમને ફેસબુક, ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ, યૂટ્યૂબ અને ટ્વિટર પર ફોલો કરી શકો છો