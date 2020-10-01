હાથરસ કેસ: છોકરીઓની પૂજા થાય છે તો પણ રેપ કેમ વધારે થાય છે? #JusticeForHathrasVictim
ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના હાથરસમાં દલિત યુવતી પર ગૅંગરેપ અને ત્યારબાદ તેની હત્યા કરાઈ હતી. સારવાર માટે દિલ્હી લાવવામાં આવી ત્યારે તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું. ત્યારબાદ પરિવારે પોલીસે પર આરોપ મૂક્યો હતો કે તેમણે દીકરીની અંતિમ ક્રિયા માટે ઘરે લાવ્યા વિના પરિવારને ઘરમાં પૂરી દીકરીની અંતિમવિધિ કરી દીધી.
આ ઘટનાનો દેશભરમા વિરોધ થઈ રહ્યો છે અને હાથરસ જવા નીકળેલા કૉંગ્રેસ નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધીની પોલીસે યમુના એક્સપ્રેસ વે પર અટકાયત કરી લીધી છે.
આ બનાવને લઈને દેશભરમાં ચર્ચા થઈ રહી છે ત્યારે ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના બલરામપુરમાં 22 વર્ષીય છોકરી પર બળાત્કારની બીજી ઘટના સામે આવતા સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર લોકોએ આકરી પ્રતિક્રિયા આપી હતી.
લોકો પૂછી રહ્યા છે કે છોકરીઓની પૂજા કરી રહ્યા છીએ તો બળાત્કાર કેમ થાય છે?, કડક કાયદાઓની માગ કરી રહ્યા છે તો કેટલાંક લોકો બળાત્કારના કેસમાં જ્ઞાતિને વચ્ચે લાવવાની ના પાડી રહ્યા છે.
જલિસા યાદવ નામની યુવતીએ લખ્યું, "આપણે કેવા પ્રકારનો સમાજ બનાવીએ છીએ? હજુ તો આપણે હાથરસની પીડિતામાંથી બહાર આવ્યા નથીને બલરામપુરથી નવો કિસ્સો આવે છે. આખા દેશમાંથી સતત આવી રહેલા બળાત્કારના સમાચાર બહુ પ્રશ્નો ઉભા કરે છે. આપણે બળાત્કારને લઈને ખૂબ જ કડક કાયદા બનાવવાની જરૂર છે. #BalrampurHorror"
What Kind of Society are we making ? We could not not recover From the Hathras Victim that Another incident is Coming from #Balrampur the continuous News of Rape From All over the Country has Raised a big Question. We Need to make Very Strict Laws regarding Rape #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/I6MWaKRehz— Jalisha Yadav (@Jalishayadav1) October 1, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 1
રાધે અભિષેક મિશ્રા નામના યુવકે ટ્વિટર પર ટ્વીટ કર્યું, "આપણા દેશમાં આપણે છોકરીઓની પૂજા કરીએ છીએ. કેમ આપણે દેશમાં રેપ અને હિંસાના કેસ વધી રહ્યા છે, સરળ કારણ છે આપણી વ્યવસ્થા નિષ્ફળ ગઈ છે. મારો અર્થ એ છે છોકરીઓનું રક્ષણ કરી શકતું નથી તેવું દુનિયાનું સૌથી મોટું બંધારણ બનાવવાનો શું અર્થ છે"
In a country whr we worship girls.Why r there increasing cases of rapes & assault,Simple bcz we have a failed system,I mean what's the whole point of writing the biggest constitution in the world whn it can't protect our Girls #अजमेर_गैंगरेप_पे_चुप्पी_क्यों#BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/W221c05jNh— Radhey Abhishek Mishra (@mr_radhey_) October 1, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 2
ઇન્દર કુમાર લખે છે, "યુપીના લોકોનો ઇતિહાસ રહ્યો છે કે તે મંદિર અને મસ્જિદ માટે લડે છે, આ ખૂબ મહત્ત્વનો સમય છે કે તે વિચારે કે શાળાઓ અને કૉલેજો ખૂબ જ મહત્ત્વની છે. ઉત્તર પ્રદેશનો સમાજ નિષ્ફળ ગયો છે. #BalrampurHorror
UP has a history of people fighting for Mandir & masjid, its high time they realise that schools and colleges are way more important.— Inder Kumar (@RunOnSarcasm) October 1, 2020
UP has failed as a society. #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/WwIHwLpTXD
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 3
નવીન કુમાર લખે છે, "ના હવે બહુ થયુ, સરકારે રેપ કેસમાં આકરા કાયદાની જરૂરિયાત છે, નથી મતલબ કે આ ક્યા રાજ્યમાં થઈ રહ્યું છે @HMOIndia @PMOIndia કંઈક કરો.
It's high time now, govt has to make a strict law against rape cases, no matter in which state it happen @HMOIndia @PMOIndia please do something 🙏🏼@narendramodi@myogiadityanath@ashokgehlot51— Naveen Kumar (@Navikumar108) October 1, 2020
#HathrasHorror #अजमेर_गैंगरेप_पे_चुप्पी_क्यों #BalrampurHorror pic.twitter.com/jfzlX28PhT
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 4
હિંમાશું પટેલ નામનો યુવક ટ્વીટર પર લખે છે, "હાથરસ 20 વર્ષની છોકરી બલરામપુર-22 વર્ષની છોકરી, બુલંદશહેર - 14 વર્ષની છોકરી, આઝમઘર - 8 વર્ષની છોકરી. બીજા જ દિવસે મુખ્ય મંત્રી @myogiadityanath (યોગી આદિત્યનાથ)ના ઉત્તર પ્રદેશમાં અને નરેન્દ્ર મોદી(@narendramodi)ના ન્યૂ ઇન્ડિયામાં આ ક્યારે અટકશે? #Hathras #BalrampurHorror #AzamgarhHorror @Aamitabh2 @SHIFUJIJAIHIND"
Hathras - 20 year old— Himanshu Patel (@patelhimanshu06) October 1, 2020
Balrampur - 22 year old
Bulandshahr - 14 year old
Azamgarh - 8 year old
Just another day in @myogiadityanath Uttar Pradesh and @narendramodi New India.
Will this ever end?#Hathras #BalrampurHorror#AzamgarhHorror @Aamitabh2 @SHIFUJIJAIHIND pic.twitter.com/jfH4pG9wUr
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 5
એક તરફ ઉત્તર પ્રદેશના મુખ્ય મંત્રી સામે ન્યાયની માગ લોકો કરી રહ્યા છે જ્યારે બીજી તરફ દુષ્કર્મ પીડિતાને લોકો જ્ઞાતિને આધારે જોવાની જગ્યાએ માત્ર મહિલા તરીકે જ જોવી જોઈએ એવી માગ કરી રહ્યા છે.
પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્ય મંત્રી મમતા બેનર્જીના ટ્વીટ નીચે ડૉ. વિજ્યાલક્ષ્મી મિશ્રાએ કૉમેન્ટમાં લખ્યું છે, "હાથરસ કેસ અંગેની તમારી ચિંતા કદર કરવા લાયક છે. પરંતુ તે માત્ર છોકરી હતી... દલિત શબ્દ વાપરવો શરમજનક છે. બળાત્કાર માત્ર બળાત્કાર છે તેને જ્ઞાતિ જોડે કાંઈ સંબંધ નથી."
Your concern regarding #Hathrasgangrape is appriciable... But she was only a girl...using dalit girl here is truly shameful... Because a rape is a rape it has nothing to do with cast....— DrVijaylakshmi mishra (@Vijaylakshmimi3) October 1, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 6
હર્શી નામના યુઝર લખે છે, "બળાત્કાર માત્ર બળાત્કાર છે. જાતિ અને કપડાથી ફેર પડતો નથી. તમારી ઊર્જા પીડિતાને ન્યાય મળે તે માટે લગાવો નહીં કે જાતને રાક્ષસ તરીકે દર્શાવવા. ભારત બંધારણમાં આઇપીસીમાં 376એ અને આઇપીસી 357બી હોવા છતાં ન્યાય વ્યવસ્થા જે બળાત્કારના આરોપીને સજા આપવા માટે સાત વર્ષ લે છે તેની સામે વિરોધ કરો. "
Rape is Rape.— Harshi (@harshi_sharma12) October 1, 2020
Cast and Clothes don’t matter.
Spend your energy on Making sure the Victim gets justice not on demonizing a cast.
Protest against the Judicial system which takes more than 7 years to punish the Rapists.Despite having IPC 376A&IPC 357B in the Constitution of Bharat.
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 7
Question is not of upper and lower caste ,rape is a rape and action must be taken , particularly if it's brutal they must be sent to gallows .— Padmanabhan Jaikumar (@p_jaikumar) September 29, 2020
Twitter કન્ટેન્ટ પૂર્ણ, 8
ટ્વીટર પર એક ચર્ચામાં પદ્મનાભમ જાનીકુમાર કહે છે, ઉચ્ચ કે નિમ્ન જ્ઞાતિનો પ્રશ્ન નથી અને રેપ એ માત્ર રેપ છે અને પગલાં લેવાવા જોઈએ, જો એ ઘાતકી હોય તો તેમને ફાંસીએ ચડાવવા જ જોઈએ"
તમે અમને ફેસબુક, ઇન્સ્ટાગ્રામ, યૂટ્યૂબ અને ટ્વિટર પર ફોલો કરી શકો છો