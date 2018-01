So Far Team #India played 5 Tests at Capetown, But Never Won Single Match!



1993 - Draw (Sachin High Scorer For India)

1997 - Lost (Sachin HS For India)

2007 - Lost (Jaffer HS For India)

2011 - Draw (Sachin HS For India)

2018 - Lost (Pandhya HS For India)*#SAvsInd