Vijay Mallya All Set To Marry Girlfriend Pinky Lalwani. #PinkyLalwani Had Joined As An Air Hostess In Kingfisher Airlines In 2011. This Will Be His 3rd Marriage. First Hat-trick For #RCB This Year. 😉 #IPL2018 #IPL11 pic.twitter.com/rNmDXu3n3c