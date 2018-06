ભારતના સૌથી ધનિક MPથી પાંચગણાં ધનવાન છે પાક.ના આ ઉમેદવાર

Mohammad Hussain Shaikh, an independent candidate contesting #elections from NA-182 and PP-270 in #Muzaffargarh, has declared around Rs403 billion in assets — making him the richest candidate according to details of assets declared in the nomination papers that have come forward so far. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ According to Mohammad Hussain, the land he owns was previously disputed; however, a Supreme Court bench recently decided in his favour in a case that had gone on for around 88 years. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #DawnToday

