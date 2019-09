View this post on Instagram

JUST IN: . This is Sunusi Oscar, a Hausa movie director. The Kano State Censorship Board headed by Ismaila Afakallah arrested him, took him straight to court and the judge refused him bail and Oscar was sent straight to prison.. His offence..? That last month, he released a music video on YouTube without permission( is censorship board needed here?) and 4 years ago he released a Hausa music video into the market without censorship certificate... Sunusi told the court, he was just the director of the videos, he is neither the artiste, producer/marketer who distributed the said videos. . . Info reaching me is that his refusal to support the current administration of Ganduje is the reason behind this..... . This is so so wrong and condemned in entirety. . Injustice to one, is injustice to all...