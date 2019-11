An yi wa Zahra Buhari ca kan taron gana wa da ita a N10,000

View this post on Instagram

There is always a journey before the journey. An extending grace of choice before acceptance and approval. However, there will always be a story of success and accomplishments despite challenges and odds. I have my story to tell. I believe you do too. I want to tell my story of confidence and success despite the harsh reality of cyber bullying. I have always been passionate about sharing personal experiences and I believe that we cannot get to a space of connection with others until we share who we are. My story of confidence and success will be shared with you for your inspiration and influence. Come have an amazing time with me as you hear authentic story of self development that will feed your passion, clarity and allow you make choices for your growth. The first 15 people to register and pay will get a seat for just 6k ! Make sure you send that email now! I canโ€™t wait to meet you all โคโค #inconversationwithzahra #zahrabuhari