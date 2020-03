'Babu mai dauke da coronavirus a Enugu'

#COVID19Nigeria



The laboratory result of the patient in Enugu suspected to have #COVID19 is NEGATIVE



It is important to wait for confirmation from NCDC before spreading information on social media.



