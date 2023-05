“Ina ganin budurwata ta mutu ne sakamakon kaciyar da aka yi mata”

‘Sai da na yi mako daya kafin in yi fitsari’

She founded and runs the Amazonian Initiative Movement, an organisation in Sierra Leone focused on ending FGM.

"Plenty people have died. We know, we all know. We should be honest,' she said.