Newcastle United na buƙatar Tierney, Reiss Nelson zai yi zamansa a Arsenal

Asalin hoton, Getty Images

Mintuna 27 da suka wuce

Kungiyar Newcastle United za ta bukaci sayo dan wasan baya na Scotland, wato Kieran Tierney mai shekara 25, kuma zai yi tsadarfiye da fam miliyan 30. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Chelsea da Liverpool da Manchester City kuwa sun saka Josko Gvardiol, dan wasan baya na RB Liepzig mai shekara 21 ne a gaba, inda kowannensu ke son mallakaesa zuwa karshen wannan kakat wasan. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal na da karfin gwiwa Reiss Nelson, dan wasan gefe dan Ingila mai shekara 23 zai amince ya kulla sabuwar yarjejeniya da kungiyar. (Mail)

Wani rahoto kuwa ya ce Jude Bellingham, dan wasan tsakiya na Ingila da Borussia Dortmund mai shekara 19, ya ki gana wa da wakilan Manchester United yayin da yaje Birmingham saboda baya son fashin motsa jikinsa. (FourFourTwo)

Aymeric Laporte zai bar kungiyarsa ta Manchester City a karshen wannan kakar wasan, inda aka ce Barcelona a shirye take ta cafe dan wasan tsakiyar mai shekara 28. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham are considering a move for Southampton's English midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28. (Football Insider)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag would like to sign Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, but the 25-year-old does not want to leave Barcelona. (Caught Offside)

United could also make another move for Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. (Football Insider)

England defender Harry Maguire, 30, is among a number of first-team players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer. (90min)

Leeds will rival Burnley for the signature of Ryan Kent when the 26-year-old English winger's contract at Rangers expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)