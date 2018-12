NO.

Sex in a car in a public place is not a crime in Nigeria provided;

1. Location is not a place of worship

2. Parties are 18 yrs+

3. The act is consensual (agreed to by parties)

4. Parties are of opposite sex

If threatened with an arrest over above, pls contact @PoliceNG_PCRRU. https://t.co/U1Dqk9Mywe