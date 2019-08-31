Birtaniya na shirin fitar tarayyar Turai da karfe 23:00 GMT a ranar 31 October 2019. Wadanda suka bin lungu da sako, wannan zai sanar da su a kan abin da ya kamata su sani.

Me nene Brexit?

Brexit na nufin - fitar Birtaniya - na nufin fitar Birtaniya tarayyar Turai.

Me cece tarayyar Turai?

Tarayyar Turai kungiya ce ta tattalin arziki da siyasa wanda suka hada kasashe 28. Akwai damar sayayyar kaya da shige da ficen mutane tare da damar zama da aiki a kowacce kasa suka zaba.

Birtaniya ta shiga tarayyar a 1973, a lokacin ana kiranta da Gundumar tattalin arziki ta Turai watau (when it was known as the European Economic Community). Idan Birtaniya ta fita a ranar 31 ga watan Agusta, ita za ta zama kasa ta farko wadda za ta fita tarayyar.

Me ya sa Birtaniya za ta fita?

Zabe na jama'a - zaben raba gardama wanda aka yi a ranar Alhamis 23 ga watan Yunin 2016, domin zabar fitar Birtaniya ko ta tsaya cikin kungiyar.

Zabar fitar ya ci da kashi 52% a kan na tsayawa kashi 48%. Mutanen kasa kashi 72% ne suka fito, sama da mutum miliyan 30 suka yi zaben - 1mutum miliyan 7.4 suka zabi a fita.

Me ya sa har yanzu ba a fita ba?

Hakkin mallakar hoto Getty Images Image caption Theresa May ta rasa rinjaye bayan da ta kira zabe a farkon 2017.

An yi shirin fitar Brexit a ranar 29 ga watan Maris din 2019. Kimanin shekara biyu ke nan bayan da Firaiministar lokacin Theresa May ta yi amfani da Article 50 - hanyar fita tarayyar, wanda hakan ne ya haifar da yarjejeniyar fitar. Amma an jinkirta lokacin fitar har sau biyu.

Birtaniya da tarayyar Turai sun cimma yarjejeniya a watan Nuwambar 2018 amma 'yan majalisa suka ki amincewa da ita har sau uku.

Me cece yarjejeniyar fitar?

Yarjejeniyar ta hada da tsayayyiyar yarjejeniyar fita wadda ta bijiro da 'saki' da kuma fita a siyasance a kan hadda huldarsu su biyu za ta kasance a nan gaba.

Yarjejeniyar fitar ta hada da kamar haka;

hakkin 'yan kadsashen tarayyar a Birtaniya da da turawan Ingila a tarayyar

kudaden da Birtaniya za ta biya tarayyar(ana tsammanin za su kai pam biliyan 39)

barin shige-da-fice a iyakar Ireland.

Me ya sa majalisa ta ki amincewa da yarjejeniyar fitar (Brexit)?

Babban lamarin ga mambobin jam'iyya mai mulki da na DUP shi ne barin shige da fice a iyakar Ireland.

A yanzu, babu wasu iyakoki ko wasu abubuwan da ka hana iya wuce wurin ga jama'a ko kayayyakitsakanin Kudancin Ireland da jamhuriyar Ireland. Currently, there are no border posts, physical barriers or checks on people or goods crossing the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The backstop is designed to ensure that continues after the UK leaves the EU.

Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

It comes into effect only if a comprehensive free trade deal is not quickly agreed between the UK and EU. It would keep the UK effectively inside the EU's customs union but with Northern Ireland also conforming to some rules of the single market.

Critics say a different status for Northern Ireland could threaten the existence of the United Kingdom and fear that the backstop could become permanent. But supporters say it is necessary to maintain peace in Northern Ireland.

Hakkin mallakar hoto Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson, who replaced Mrs May as prime minister, says there are "abundant" technological solutions to the Irish border question

Could the UK leave with no deal?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants the EU to remove the backstop from the deal. He wants "alternative arrangements" and technological solutions instead.

But the EU has so far refused to change the backstop.

Mr Johnson has said the UK must leave on 31 October, even if that is without a deal.

Hakkin mallakar hoto PA Media Image caption As part of no-deal plans, a section of the M20 would be reserved for lorries in the event of long delays

That means the UK will leave the customs union and single market overnight.

What are the customs union and the single market?

The customs union ensures that all EU countries charge the same taxes on goods coming in from outside. They do not charge taxes on each other's goods. But members cannot strike their own trade deals.

The single market enables goods, services, people and money to move between all 28 EU member states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, who are members of the European Economic Area. Countries in the single market apply many common rules and standards.

A UK company can sell its product (goods) in Portugal as easily as it can in Portsmouth, bring back the cash (capital), offer maintenance (services) and dispatch a repair team (people).

Will a no-deal Brexit cause disruption?

If the UK leaves the customs union and single market then the EU will start carrying out checks on British goods. This could lead to delays at ports, such as Dover. Some fear that this could lead to traffic bottlenecks, disrupting supply routes and damaging the economy.

Mr Johnson has tried to calm such fears by announcing an extra £2.1bn of funding to prepare for a possible no-deal outcome on 31 October.

What happens next with Brexit?

If nothing else happens, the UK will leave without a deal on 31 October 2019.

But the prime minister says he still wants to leave with a deal on that date, and lots of MPs say they will try to stop the UK leaving without one.

Stopping a no-deal Brexit became more difficult after Mr Johnson announced he would be suspending Parliament - known as prorogation - for five weeks in September and October.

This will cut the number of working days MPs have in Parliament to try and stop it, with critics claiming it is a deliberate ploy by the PM to cut them out.

But the government says the move allows them to reset and start work on policies away from Brexit.

Could no-deal Brexit be stopped?

Most MPs are against a no-deal Brexit - with the leaders of Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party voicing their opposition.

One way to prevent a no-deal outcome would be to try to topple the government with a vote of no confidence and replace it with an alternative one that would seek a delay to Brexit, in order to allow a general election or another referendum to take place.

The other way is passing a law to force the government to ask the EU for a delay.

Some campaigners are also looking into launching a judicial review in the courts to stop Mr Johnson proroguing Parliament.

Brexit could also be cancelled completely by MPs, although few have suggested that they would support that, without the need for the EU's agreement.

How will a no-deal Brexit affect me?

A no-deal Brexit could affect individuals in all sorts of different ways.

If the pound falls sharply in response to no deal and there are significant delays at ports, like Dover, it could affect the price and availability of some foods. There are also concerns over potential shortages of medicines, although the government has said much preparation has been done to avoid this.

Most economists and business groups believe no deal would lead to economic harm.

For example, the Office for Budget Responsibility - which provides independent analysis of the UK's public finances - believes a no-deal Brexit would cause a UK recession.

But many Brexit supporters say it is hard to accurately predict what will happen or believe any economic disruption will be short-term and minor.

Image caption Almost a third of the UK's food comes from the EU

EU citizens in the UK can apply for settled status, allowing them to remain in the country even if there is a no deal. UK expats in the EU are advised to register as residents of the country in which they live.

UK citizens travelling to the EU will need to ensure passports are valid for at least six months on 31 October and will require an international driving permit if intending to use a car.

European Health Insurance Cards (EHIC) will no longer be valid.

Pet passports will also no longer be valid.

A range of other effects and consequences have been discussed.