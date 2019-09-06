Na'urarku na da matsalar sauraren sauti Jo Johnson: "It's time to move on"

Jo Johnson, wanda kani ne ga Boris Johnson ya ce hankalinsa ya rabu biyu, "ko ya goyi bayan dan uwana, ko in goyi bayan kasata:

Mista Jo, wanda shi ne ministan kasuwanci kuma wakili ne na mazabar Orpington a yankin kudu maso gabashin birnin Landan, ya ce yana fuskantar matsanancin matsi a rayuwarsa da aikinsa.

Masana harkokin siyasa sun ce ajiye aikin da zai yi ba karamin tasiri zai yi a siysar yayan nasa ba.

Shi dai Jo Johnson ya kada kuri'ar Birtaniya ta yi zamanta ne a cikin Tarayyar Turai a lokacin da aka yi zabe raba gardama a 2016.

Shi kuwa yayansa Boris ya jagoranci masu cewa a fice ne.

Ajiye aikin da Mista Johnson din yayi ya biyo bayan korar wasu 'yan majalisa 21 'ya'yan jam'iyyar Conservative ne saboda sun ki goyon bayan Firai ministan kasar a majalisa.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo. The constituents of Orpington could not have asked for a better representative."

Former cabinet minister David Gauke, one of the MPs who lost the Conservative whip, tweeted: "Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo. This is a big loss to Parliament, the government and the Conservative Party."

Hakkin mallakar hoto Getty Images Image caption Ofishin Firai minista ya ce Jo Johnson (wanda ke dama) ya kware matuka a aikinsa na minista

Labour's shadow education secretary Angela Rayner said: "Boris Johnson poses such a threat that even his own brother doesn't trust him."

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the resignation showed the "centre of gravity in the Conservative party is shifting rapidly".

But, in a tweet, Rachel Johnson, the Remain-supporting sister of Boris and Jo Johnson, said "the family avoids the topic of Brexit, especially at meals, as we don't want to gang up on the PM".

PM prediction

Jo Johnson appeared at several of his brother's campaign events during the Conservative Party leadership contest.

In 2013, Boris Johnson predicted Jo Johnson was himself "very likely" to become prime minister, telling The Australian newspaper: "He'd be brilliant."

At the last general election, Jo Johnson held the Orpington seat by a 19,461 majority.

He is expected to stand down at the next general election, rather than leaving Parliament immediately and prompting a by-election.

Northern Ireland Minister Nick Hurd also announced that he would not stand as an MP in the next election.

He said politics had become "dominated by the ongoing division over Brexit". He also said his life had been "changed profoundly by the birth of my two youngest children".