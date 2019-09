Rwanda's genocide

6 April 1994President Habyarimana, a Hutu, killed in plane explosion

Over 100 days Hutu extremists kill some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus

4 July 1994 Tutsi-led RPF rebels capture the capital Kigali

Two million Hutus flee to Zaire, now DR Congo, fearing revenge attacks

93ringleaders indicted by a UN tribunal