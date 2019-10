Kun san wainar da aka toya a Kannywood a wannan makon?

View this post on Instagram

With each passing year i celebrate my freedom freedom from being enslaved freedom from being dependent freedom to rise & stand as a nation d past,heroes who laid their lives & fought with evry ounce of✌🏻 #happyindependenceday πŸ”₯❀️ #godblessnaija πŸ‡³πŸ‡¬πŸ’ž#happynewmonth #october2019🌸