Amurka ta ya yi barazanar gurgunta tattalin arzikin Turkiyyan idan Turkiyyar ta wuce ka'ida.

Shugaba Trump ne ya yi gargadin bayan sanar da janyewar dakarun Amurkan daga Arewa-maso-gabashin Syria ba zato, ba tsammani.

A jerin sakonnin da ya wallafa a shafinsa na Twitter, Trump ya kare matakin da ya dauka, wanda ke iya ba Turkiyya damar kai wa mayakan Kurdawa hari a makwabciyarta Syria.

Janye dakarun ya jawo wa Trump kakkausan suka daga magoya bayansa 'yan jam'iyyar Republican.

Mayakan Kurdawa na daga cikin manyan abokan Amurka da suka taimaka mata wurin murkushe mayakan kuniyar IS.

Amma Turkiyya na daukar mayakan Kurdawan a matsayin 'yan ta'adda.

Amurka ta girke dakaru sama da 1,000 a Syria. An janye kimanin 24 daga cikin sojojin daga iyakokin Syria, kamar yadda wani jami'in ma'aikatar harkokin wajen Amurka ya bayyana,

Mene ne matsayin shugaba Trump?

A ranar Litinin shugaba Trump ya wallafa a shafinsa na Tuwaita cewa an an zabe shi ne domin ya "fitar da kasar daga wannan yakin da ya ki karewa. Yanzu Turkiya da nahiyar Turai da Syria da Iraki da Rasha da Kurdawa ne za su lalubo mafita daga matsalar."

Hakan ya biyouy bayan hirar wayar da yi da shugaba Recep Tayyip Erdogan na Turkiya. Bayan hakan ne fadar White House ta ce Turkiyya za ta "kai hare-haren da ta dade da tsarawa a arewacin Syria, kuma sojojin ba za su kasance a yankin ba".

Bayan Kurdawan sun zargi Amurka da cin amana da kuma suka daga 'yan siyasar kasar, Trump ya kara wallafa jerin wasu sakonni a ranar Litinin, yana jan kunnen Turkiyya idan har ta kuskura ta yi wani wani abu, to zai karya tattalin arzikinta.

Tsallake Twitter wallafa daga @realDonaldTrump As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!). They must, with Europe and others, watch over... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 Oktoba, 2019

A bara, Amurka ta kara haraji a kan wasu kayan da Turkiyya ke samarwa kuma ta kakaba takunkumi a kan wasu manyan jami'an Turkiyya bayan an samu rashin jituwa tsakanin kasashen biyu na kungiyar NATO.

A gargadinsa ga Turkiyya, Trump ya ce kada Turkiyya ta sake ta yi wani abin da Amurka ke ganin ya

Last year, the US raised tariffs on some Turkish products and imposed sanctions on top officials as relations between the two Nato countries worsened over a number of issues.

Later when expanding on his "off limits" tweet, Mr Trump said Turkey should "not do anything outside of what we would think is humane".

He also said there would be "big trouble" if "any of our people get hurt".

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said "the Department of Defense made clear to Turkey - as did the president - that we do not endorse a Turkish operation in Northern Syria".

What does Turkey want to do in Syria?

At the recent UN General Assembly, Mr Erdogan produced a map showing a 480km (300 mile) long and 30km deep "safe zone" that he wants Turkey to control along its border with Syria.

This would resettle up to two million of the more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently living in Turkey.

On Monday, Turkey's defence ministry said that "all preparations for the operation have been completed," adding the establishment of such a zone was "essential" for Syrians and for peace in the region.

But Turkey has also repeatedly threatened to attack Kurdish fighters across the border in north-eastern Syria.

Turkey v Syria's Kurds explained

Who are the Kurds?

Why the battle for northern Syria matters

Turkey considers the Kurdish YPG militia - the dominant force in the SDF - an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey for three decades.

Separately on Tuesday, Iran said it opposed any Turkish military action in Syria.

What is the camp situation on the border?

SDF forces operate a number of refugee camps for displaced people and holding camps for the families of suspected IS fighters both inside and outside Turkey's proposed "safe zone".

Relatives of suspected IS fighters are held at Ain Issa and Roj within the zone, although by far the biggest such camp is at al-Hol, close to the Iraqi border and about 60km south of Turkey. Al-Hol holds 70,000 people, more than 90% of them women and children, including 11,000 foreign nationals.

Some 12,000 suspected IS fighters, a third of them foreign nationals, are held in seven prisons further south, near the city of Raqqa.