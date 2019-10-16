Precious Adams spent so much time dancing round the living room at the age of eight, that her mum signed her up for dance lessons. By the age of 16, she had won places at three of the world's most prestigious ballet schools, including the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Russia.

She was promoted to first artist by the English National Ballet in 2017, and won the Emerging Artist Award at the Critics' Circle National Dance Awards the following year. She has been credited with opening up a conversation on ballet dancers being able to wear tights that match their skin tone.