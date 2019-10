"Tabbas Adam Zango ya biya 46m domin karatun marayu"

View this post on Instagram

"I think it's excellent to have the opportunity to help others and to support those who are worse off. Helping others specially kids fulfills my heart and it’s something I enjoy doing. . How do you contribute or add value to others ? Every day we do our best to achieve great things"- . As from now on together with my team, we won't hide our good deeds any longer, we'll work to improve the lives of women & underprivileged children, adolescents and families across the nigeria. . #zango_intervention_initiative #foundationforsupporting_lesspreviledged #womenempowerment #notodrugscampaing . @zango_intervention_iniciative