EFCC ta yi wawan kamu a jihar Kwara

EFCC Detains16 LG Chair for Fraud



Sixteen Local Government Chairmen of Kwara State are presently being interrogated by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the EFCC over alleged misappropriation of part of N4 billion (Four Billion Naira) Loan & ten percent of State IGR.#EFCCFightsForYou pic.twitter.com/HLcplfMC54