#COVID19 - UPDATE BY COUNTRY/REGION IN AFRICA

(24 APRIL 2020, 6 PM EAT)

52 African Union Member States reporting 27,862 #COVID19 cases, 1,304 deaths & 7,633 recoveries.

Visit the @AfricaCDC dashboard https://t.co/teDFU1XFLZ for regular update. #FactsNotFear #AfricaResponds pic.twitter.com/LO6vijsyMu