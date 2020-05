#COVID19KN Update as at 11:35pm 25th May 2020

*️⃣ 23 new cases of #COVID19Kano cases confirmed.

*️⃣ Total confirmed cases in @KanostateNg are now 919.

*️⃣ 1 additional #COVID19Kano patients was discharged.

*️⃣ 2 #COVID19Kano deaths were recorded.