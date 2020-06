#COVID19Lagos Update as at 1st June, 2020

*️⃣192 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos is now 5,151

*️⃣8 #COVID19 deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing the total number of #COVID19 related deaths to 67.@jidesanwoolu@NCDCgov@WHONigeria@WHO pic.twitter.com/ddqmays8on