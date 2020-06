Eton College: Key facts

King Henry VI founded it in 1440 to provide free education to 70 poor boys

Now charges annual fee of more than £40,000 ($50,000)

Enrolmentstands at 1,320

Aidoffered to some; 90 paid no fees at all in 2018/19

Black pupilstotal about 7%, Asians 8% and those of mixed ethnicity 5%