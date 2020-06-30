Ƙasashe 10 da kungiyar IS take ta'addanci a duniya

A ranar 29 ga watan Yunin 2014, shekara shida kenan baya, ƙungiyar nan mai da'awar jihadi, IS ta kafa ƙasa a Iraki da Syria inda ta yi kira ga muulmi da ke fadin duniya su yi wa ƙungiyar da jagoranta, Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi mubaya'a.

Al-Baghdadi ya jagoranci ƙungiyar har zuwa lokacin da ya rasu sanadiyyar wani samame da Amurka ta kai kan arewa maso yammacin Syria ranar 27 ga watan Oktobar 2019. Kwanaki bayan nan kuma, IS ta ayyana Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi a matsayin sabon shugabanta.

A ƙarshen shekarar 2017, IS ta rasa akasarin muhimman sansanoninta da ke Iraki da Syria lamarin da ya kawo ƙarshen tsarin shugabancinta da kuma mamayar da ta yi wa yankuna da ma'aikatu.

Duk da haka, IS ta ci gaba da kafa rassa a India da Afirka ta tsakiya tun bayan da khalifanta ya mutu.

A yanzu haka, IS tana iƙirarin samun rassa har 16 a fadin duniya. Suna da banbanci kan yanayin ayyukansu. Wasu daga cikinsu da ke yankin Afirka ta yamma "West Africa Province" ta yaɗu zuwa ƙasashe da dama yayin da mafi yawansu suka mamaye ƙasa ɗaya.

Ga bayanin ƙasashen da IS take ta'addanci:

Iraq

Iraq is the cradle of IS and its predecessors and continues to be the country where IS claims most of its attacks.

The roots of IS can be traced back to al-Qaeda in Iraq, which emerged in response to the US-led invasion of the country in 2003. The group re-branded itself as the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI) in 2006 and as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in April 2013. It finally named itself the Islamic State (IS) upon its declaration of a "caliphate" on 29 June 2014, covering parts of Iraq and Syria.

At its height between 2014 to 2017, the group controlled swathes of territory in northern, western and central Iraq, including the cities of Mosul, Tikrit, Fallujah and Ramadi. It was also responsible for the killing and enslavement of the Yazidi minority and the widespread destruction of religious and cultural heritage sites.

Since May 2020, IS has highlighted what it calls a "resurgence" in the country, amid a reported rollback of US support to the Iraqi government, ongoing political crises in the country and the global Covid-19 pandemic, which, IS claims, has impacted on foreign support for the Iraqi military.

Syria

Syria is another key base for IS and usually comes second, after Iraq, in terms of the group's activity. The city of Raqqa in Syria was the de facto capital of IS's "caliphate".

The Syria branch was created in April 2013 when IS's predecessor, ISI, unilaterally announced the annexation of the Syria-based jihadist group Nusra Front to its Iraq enterprise, re-branding as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS). Although Nusra Front rejected the move and attached itself to al-Qaeda, IS continued to operate separately in the country under the ISIL brand.

At the height of its presence in Syria in 2014, IS claimed up to nine Syrian provinces, covering most of the country and lying largely along existing administrative boundaries. Since 2018, however, amid ongoing territorial losses, the group has referred to its territory in the country simply as "Wilayat al-Sham" (Syrian branch).

A key moment of this drawback came in October 2017 when the US-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) evicted IS from Raqqa. In March 2019, IS lost its final stronghold of Baghouz in eastern Syria, again at the hands of the SDF.