Covid: Masu cutar korona sun zarce miliyan daya a Afirka ta Kudu

Hospitals and clinics in South Africa are under strain as the numbers of new cases rise

After South Africa, the worst hit country on the African continent is Morocco which has seen 432,079 cases and 7,240 deaths. They are followed by Egypt with 131,315 cases and 7,352 deaths and Tunisia with 130,230 infections and 4,426 deaths.