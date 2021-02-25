"CBN Governor cryptocurrency": Godwin Emiefele latest crypto [Bitcoin] tok for National Assembly make young Nigerians para

Asalin hoton, Bicoin

Young Nigerians for social media para afta di Central Bank of Nigeria Govnor Godwin Emefiele say dem no go eva accept cryptocurrency.

Oga Emefiele say cryptocurrency no be sometin dem go fit to monitor, so therefore dem no fit allow am to becme moni for di kontri.

Di Govnor wey tok dis one during im appearance before di National Assembly on Wednesday, add say, di cryptocurrency issue wey unite us today "na internet moni wey most pipo wey dey deal wit am no sabi anytin about am"

Dis im tok make plenty pipo para ontop social media. Dis na some of di tins wey pipo tok for Twitter.

Asalin hoton, Twitter

