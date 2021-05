Majalisar Dinkin Duniya ta yi kira ga sojoji su gaggauta sakin Shugaba Bah Ndaw na Mali

Mintuna 46 da suka wuce

, the military want to express their anger through this action because two main members of the junta lost their ministerial positions in the reshuffled government. They want them back in the government. Moreover, they asked prime minister Moctar Ouane to resign from his position. Some time ago, the M5 movement which contributed tremendously in the ousting of former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from power called for the dissolution of the interim government.