Shugaban Twitter ya sauka daga mukaminsa

Mintuna 24 da suka wuce

n a separate message to the official corporate statement, Mr Dorsey tweeted: "Not sure anyone has heard but I resigned from Twitter."

"There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led'. Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure," he wrote in an attached email he sent to staff.