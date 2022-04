Abin da ya sa 'yan Koriya ta Kudu ba sa samun isasshen barci

Sa'a 1 da ta wuce

Ga yawan aiki ga tarin damuwa da rashin barci

South Korea is one of the most sleep deprived nations on earth. It also has the highest suicide rate among developed nations, the highest consumption of hard liquor and a huge number of people on antidepressants.