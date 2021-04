Abin da ya sa tallafin $30m bai hana sace ɗalibai bayan na Chibok ba a Najeriya

Nigeria's school abductions

1,030 students at least, kidnapped since 2014

276 girlskidnapped in Chibok in April 2014, most freed

110 girlstaken in Dapchi in February 2018, one still held

300 boysat least, kidnapped in Kankara in December 2020, all freed

27 boyskidnapped in Kagara in February 2021, all freed