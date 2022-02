Vladimir Putin: Wane ne shugaban Rasha da ya kutsa Ukraine?

Sa'a 1 da ta wuce

Tsohon jami'in leƙen asiri

Ƙaunar mazantaka

Tashin hankali a cikin gida

Yarinta mai tsauri

Abokai hamshaƙan attajirai

An yi waje da masu sassaucin ra'ayi

International concern about human rights in Russia has grown over the years, following the jailing of oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once one of the world's richest billionaires, and of anti-Putin activists from the punk group Pussy Riot.

Now, as Russian invades Ukraine and Putin warns that Moscow's response will be "instant" if anyone tries to take on Russia - all eyes are the Russian president to see what he does next.