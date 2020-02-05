Ronaldo ya cika shekara 35 da haihuwa
Dan wasan tawagar kwallon kafar Portugal da Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo ya cika shekara 35 da haihuwa ranar Laraba.
An haifi Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro ranar 5 ga watan Fabrairun 1985 a Funcal, Madeira da ke Portugal.
Dan wasan ya fara murza leda a karamar kungiyar Sporting ta Portugal daga nan ya koma taka leda cikin manyan 'yan wasa a 2000
Daga baya ne Manchester United ta je ta buga wasan sada zumunta da Sporting, kuma a nan ne Ronaldo ya nuna kansa inda ya wahalar da United a wasan.
Daga nan ne ya koma Old Trafford da taka leda a 2003, sai a 2009 ya koma Real Madrid daga nan ya je Juventus da wasa a 2018.
Kawo yanzu ya ci wa Juventus kwallo 50 a kaka biyu da yake mata wasa, ya zama na biyu a kungiyar da ya ci kwallo a wasa tara a jere, bayan bajintar da David Trezequet ya yi.
Kungiyoyin da ya buga wa tamaula
2002-2003 Sporting
2003-2009 Manchester United
2009-2018 Real Madrid
2018- Juventus
Tawagar kwallon kafa ta Portugal
2001 Portugal matasa 'yan ksa da shekara 15
2001-2002 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 17
2003 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 20
2002-2003 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 21
2004 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 23
2003- Portugal babbar tawagar kasar
Jerin nasarorin da ya samu a harkar kwallon kafa
Manchester United
Premier League: 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09
FA Cup: 2003-04
Football League Cup: 2005-06, 2008-09
FA Community Shield: 2007
UEFA Champions League: 2007-08
FIFA Club World Cup: 2000
Real Madrid
La Liga: 2011-12, 2016-17
Copa del Rey: 2010-11, 2013-14
Supercopa de Espana: 2012, 2017
Champions League: 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18
UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2017
FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017
Juventus
Serie A: 2018-19
Supercoppa Italiana: 2018
Tawagar Portugal
UEFA European Championship: 2016
UEFA Nations League: 2018-19
Kyauta ta kashin kansa
FIFA Ballon d'Or: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
FIFA World Player of the Year: 2008
FIFPro World Player of the Year: 2008
The Best FIFA Men's Player: 2016, 2017
UEFA Best Player in Europe Award: 2014, 2016, 2017
UEFA Club Footballer of the Year: 2007-08
UEFA Club Forward of the Year: 2007-08
FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year: 2003-04, 2004-05
PFA Portuguese Player of the Year: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
European Golden Shoe: 2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15
FIFA Puskas Award: 2009[536]
FIFA FIFPro World11: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
UEFA Team of the Year: 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19
UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament: 2004, 2012, 2016
UEFA European Championship Silver Boot: 2016
UEFA Nations League Finals Team of the Tournament: 2019
FIFA World Cup Dream Team: 2018
FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2016
FIFA Club World Cup Silver Ball: 2008, 2014, 2017
PFA Young Player of the Year: 2006-07
PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2006-07, 2007-08
Premier League Player of the Season: 2006-07, 2007-08
FWA Footballer of the Year: 2006-07, 2007-08
PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09
Premier League Golden Boot: 2007-08
La Liga Best Player: 2013-14
La Liga Best Forward: 2013-14
La Liga Most Valuable Player: 2012-13
La Liga Team of the Season: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16
UEFA La Liga Team of The Season: 2015-16, 2016-17
BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year: 2014
Serie A Most Valuable Player: 2018-19
Serie A Footballer of the Year: 2019
Serie A Team of the Year: 2018-19