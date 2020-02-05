Ronaldo ya cika shekara 35 da haihuwa

  • 5 Fabrairu 2020
Ronaldo Hakkin mallakar hoto Getty Images

Dan wasan tawagar kwallon kafar Portugal da Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo ya cika shekara 35 da haihuwa ranar Laraba.

An haifi Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro ranar 5 ga watan Fabrairun 1985 a Funcal, Madeira da ke Portugal.

Dan wasan ya fara murza leda a karamar kungiyar Sporting ta Portugal daga nan ya koma taka leda cikin manyan 'yan wasa a 2000

Daga baya ne Manchester United ta je ta buga wasan sada zumunta da Sporting, kuma a nan ne Ronaldo ya nuna kansa inda ya wahalar da United a wasan.

Daga nan ne ya koma Old Trafford da taka leda a 2003, sai a 2009 ya koma Real Madrid daga nan ya je Juventus da wasa a 2018.

Kawo yanzu ya ci wa Juventus kwallo 50 a kaka biyu da yake mata wasa, ya zama na biyu a kungiyar da ya ci kwallo a wasa tara a jere, bayan bajintar da David Trezequet ya yi.

Kungiyoyin da ya buga wa tamaula

2002-2003 Sporting

2003-2009 Manchester United

2009-2018 Real Madrid

2018- Juventus

Tawagar kwallon kafa ta Portugal

2001 Portugal matasa 'yan ksa da shekara 15

2001-2002 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 17

2003 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 20

2002-2003 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 21

2004 Portugal matasa 'yan kasa da shekara 23

2003- Portugal babbar tawagar kasar

Jerin nasarorin da ya samu a harkar kwallon kafa

Manchester United

Premier League: 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09

FA Cup: 2003-04

Football League Cup: 2005-06, 2008-09

FA Community Shield: 2007

UEFA Champions League: 2007-08

FIFA Club World Cup: 2000

Real Madrid

La Liga: 2011-12, 2016-17

Copa del Rey: 2010-11, 2013-14

Supercopa de Espana: 2012, 2017

Champions League: 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

UEFA Super Cup: 2014, 2017

FIFA Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017

Juventus

Serie A: 2018-19

Supercoppa Italiana: 2018

Tawagar Portugal

UEFA European Championship: 2016

UEFA Nations League: 2018-19

Kyauta ta kashin kansa

FIFA Ballon d'Or: 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

FIFA World Player of the Year: 2008

FIFPro World Player of the Year: 2008

The Best FIFA Men's Player: 2016, 2017

UEFA Best Player in Europe Award: 2014, 2016, 2017

UEFA Club Footballer of the Year: 2007-08

UEFA Club Forward of the Year: 2007-08

FIFPro Special Young Player of the Year: 2003-04, 2004-05

PFA Portuguese Player of the Year: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

European Golden Shoe: 2007-08, 2010-11, 2013-14, 2014-15

FIFA Puskas Award: 2009[536]

FIFA FIFPro World11: 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

UEFA Team of the Year: 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19

UEFA European Championship Team of the Tournament: 2004, 2012, 2016

UEFA European Championship Silver Boot: 2016

UEFA Nations League Finals Team of the Tournament: 2019

FIFA World Cup Dream Team: 2018

FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball: 2016

FIFA Club World Cup Silver Ball: 2008, 2014, 2017

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2006-07

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 2006-07, 2007-08

Premier League Player of the Season: 2006-07, 2007-08

FWA Footballer of the Year: 2006-07, 2007-08

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09

Premier League Golden Boot: 2007-08

La Liga Best Player: 2013-14

La Liga Best Forward: 2013-14

La Liga Most Valuable Player: 2012-13

La Liga Team of the Season: 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16

UEFA La Liga Team of The Season: 2015-16, 2016-17

BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year: 2014

Serie A Most Valuable Player: 2018-19

Serie A Footballer of the Year: 2019

Serie A Team of the Year: 2018-19

