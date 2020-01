"I don't think @AnupamPKher needs to be taken seriously.



He is a clown." #NaseeruddinShah in a candid interview with @bombaywallah says that any of Kher's contemporaries can attest to his 'sycophantic nature'.



Watch now: https://t.co/2MEWbcn1c2 pic.twitter.com/6N5layc0ZR