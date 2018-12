Raj Subramaniam has been named FedEx Express President & CEO, effective 1/1/2019. Subramaniam replaces David Cunningham, who is retiring after a 36-year career at FedEx.

Brie Carere will succeed Subramaniam as EVP, chief marketing & communications officer. https://t.co/yejqnPu2I1 pic.twitter.com/o62MJQcxqY