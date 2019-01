आरक्षण: निजी शिक्षा संस्थानों में कैसे लागू करेगी सरकार?

10% EWS quota will be implemented in the AY 2019-20 itself in 40,000 Colleges & 900 Univs, without impacting the existing quotas for SCs,STs & OBCs and GEN seats. Additional seats will be created to implement this.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @mygovindia @BJP4India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/WXN1Qxr8tn