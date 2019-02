गंगा सफ़ाई पर बीजेपी नेताओं के दावे का सच

On 10th July, GD Agarwal was forcable evicted by Cops frm the site of 'Fast Unto Death' in Kankhal Haridwar on 19th day of his fast for the cause of clean & uninterrupted flow in Ganga.

He had alleged that PM has a hangover of power & has no time to give attention to the Ganga. pic.twitter.com/IUHMeGwgOy