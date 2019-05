Invitation for Swearing-in Ceremony of PM @narendramodi extended to leaders of #BIMSTEC Member States, President of Kyrgyz Republic, as current Chair of #SCO & Prime Minister of #Mauritius, who was Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bhartiya Divas. https://t.co/NZieoT5NjX pic.twitter.com/2lYtXz8U2d