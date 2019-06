VSCS ‘VAYU’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea is about 340 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm in morning of 13th June 2019. pic.twitter.com/0Qqj4rqiai