Bharuch district collector, MD Modiya: Around 4000 people from 23 villages have been rescued. The river is flowing at 31.85 metres which is much higher than the danger level. Situation is stable. 2 NDRF and 1 SDRF teams are on standby in Bharuch. (11.09.2019) https://t.co/f0CrkV86In pic.twitter.com/ZcLyHCfGcJ