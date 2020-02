Dear P.M,



Intriguing news from @MEAIndia !



Pl state-

1. Who is the President of Donald Trump Abhinandan Samiti?

2. When was the invitation extended to U.S President & accepted?

3. Why is President Trump then saying you have promised him a grand event with 7 million people?

1/2 pic.twitter.com/mYiAN8CfNO