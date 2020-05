Rahul Gandhi ji,

I have attached guidelines of MHA which clearly states that “No tickets to be sold at any station”

Railways has subsidised 85% & State govt to pay 15%

The State govt can pay for the tickets(Madhya Pradesh’s BJP govt is paying)

Ask Cong state govts to follow suit https://t.co/Hc9pQzy8kQ pic.twitter.com/2RIAMyQyjs