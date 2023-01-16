Online Voting Terms and Conditions

23 मिनट पहले

1. You can take part in the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2022 vote by accessing the relevant language web page. You will find the question and a list of alternative answers. You can register your vote by electronically selecting the option you wish to vote for.

2. Voting will open on 6th February 2023 and closes at 18:00 GMT (23:30 IST) on 20th February 2023. Any votes registered outside the announced voting times, which will be listed online and on-air, will not count.

3. This is not a competition and there will be no prize for any option or anyone taking part.

4. The number of times you can vote may be restricted. The presence of a cap to voting and what that limit is will be made clear.

5. The BBC will announce the final result on-air and/or online when voting is closed and the actual result is known on 5th March 2023.

6. The BBC reserves the right to disqualify entries or suspend voting if it has reasonable grounds to suspect that fraudulent voting has occurred or if it considers there has been any attempt to rig the voting. The BBC has the right to substitute an alternative selection method at its absolute discretion.

7. If, for any reason, the online voting system fails, the vote may be suspended or a contingency plan may be actioned.

8. The BBC reserves the right to change, cancel or suspend this vote at any time.

9. The BBC, its sub-contractors, subsidiaries and/or agencies cannot accept any responsibility whatsoever for any technical failure or malfunction or any other problem with any system, server, provider or otherwise which may result in any vote not being received by the BBC, not properly registered or recorded.

10. Please note that BBC, BBC Group or Telescope employees or anyone who is directly connected in any way with the associated BBC content or the vote is not eligible to vote.

11. To the extent that it applies, the voting accords with the BBC's Code of Conduct for Competitions and Voting, details of which can be found on the BBC's Standards and Guidelines website at https://www.bbc.com/editorialguidelines/guidance/code-of-conduct

12. Online votes are subject to the BBC Privacy and Cookies Policy found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy/privacy-policy , more information about BBC Cookies can be found at http://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/cookies/ and BBC online Terms of Use found at http://bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms/terms-of-use