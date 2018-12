100WOMEN जमीला जमील: ‘एयरब्रशिंग ग़ैरक़ानूनी होना चाहिए’

View this post on Instagram

PRETTY PROUD OF US ALL that @i_weigh is growing and is heading towards 210k followers. You all change people’s lives with your words. I see all the lovely comments you write on each other’s pictures and I read letters about how our movement is changing lives and changing minds. Tag each other and help us get so loud that the media has no CHOICE but to listen to us, to stop erasing us, and to stop shaming us out of our right to self love. ❤️