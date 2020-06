View this post on Instagram

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, called Imran a "national security threat". "By labelling Osama bin Laden a martyr, Imran Khan has become a national security threat. If he is a martyr, then what is the status of those civilians and members of our armed forces who embraced martyrdom in the attacks by Al Qaeda? #DawnToday