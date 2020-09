कमला हैरिस के भीतर का भारत कितना बचा है, ख़ुद क्या कहती हैं?

View this post on Instagram

My parents marched and shouted in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. It’s because of them and the folks who also took to the streets to fight for justice that I am where I am. They laid the path for me, as only the second Black woman ever elected to the United States Senate. Years later, we are still fighting for justice and to confront the systemic racism that has plagued our country since its earliest days. But the power of this movement cannot be denied. Change is possible.