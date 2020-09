तुर्की के राष्ट्रपति अर्दोआन ने कश्मीर पर पाकिस्तान को फिर किया ख़ुश

The Jammu and Kashmir & Palestine disputes are @UN’s most glaring & long standing failures.



The people of #IIOJK still await fulfillment of the commitment made to them by @UN to grant them their right to self-determination.

🇵🇰 🇺🇳 @SMQureshiPTI #UNGAPakistan75#UNGA75 pic.twitter.com/mBHvRi8mA8