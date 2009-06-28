आँखों से जुड़े मुहावरे क्या कहते हैं?

Image caption आँखों में तारे नाचना, आँखें आना यह सब मुहारे हम अकसर प्रयोग करते हैं

हिंदी फ़िल्म में आँखों पर कुछ मशहूर पंक्तियां इस तरह है:

आँखों ही आँखों में इशारा हो गया आँखों से बड़ी कोई तराज़ू नहीं होती आँखों का था क़सूर छुरी दिल पे चल.. अंखियों के झरोखों से..... वग़ैरह आप सोच रहे होंगे कि आज हम ये कैसी बातें कर रहें. क्या करें मौसम ही कुछ ऐसा है और अभी अभी सारी दुनिया ने वैलेंटाइंस डे मनाया है और होली भी तो नज़दीक है. यह गीत अचानक ही याद नहीं आया, आप को याद हो कि पिछली बार हमने कुछ दिल वाले मुहावरे की बात की थी तो याद आया कि आख़िर दिल का क्या क़सूर था जो उसे कटघरे में खड़ा कर दिया गया. इसलिए आज बारी है आँख की है. क्या करूं एक और गीत याद आ रहा है. ‘आँखों के रस्ते तू हंसते हंसते दिल में समाने लगा है’.... अब तो गीत की बरसात होने को है और आप को हम से ज़्यादा गीत याद आ रहे होंगे लेकिन ज़री ठहरिए हम आँख से संबद्ध मुहावरों की ही बात करेंगे. भाषा वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि अपनी शब्दावली को आसानी के साथ तेज़ी से बढ़ाने के लिए ज़रूरी है कि उसे किसी ख़ास चीज़ से जोड़ कर देखा जाए. आप अगर चाहें तो ख़ुद इसका अभ्यास कर सकते हैं, बहुत सी तारीख़ बहुत से अंक और बहुत से फ़ोन नम्बर याद रखने वाले लोग ऐसा ही करते हैं अंकों, तारीख़ों और फ़ोन नंबरों को इसी तरह याद रखते हैं यानी अपने मन में उसे किसी ख़ास चीज़ से जोड़ कर और एक क्रम में सजा लेते हैं.

आँखों से संबद्ध मुहावरे

Image caption शेक्सपियर ने अपने प्रसिद्ध नाटक ऑथेलो में लिखा था कि हरी आँख वाले से होशियार रहें

आँख की अंग्रेज़ी तो आप सभी जानते हैं Eye और इससे जुड़े शब्द Eyeball, Eyelash, Eyebrow, यानी आँखों की पुत्ली, पप्नी और भौं भी आप जानते ही हैं, आइए देखते हैं कुछ आँखों के मुहावरे अंग्रेज़ी में, हिंदी में नहीं, क्योंकि हिंदी में आपको सब मालूम है. देखते हैं नीचे दिए गए कितने मुहावरों से आप परिचित हैं? apple of one's eye (एप्पल ऑफ़ वन्स आई) यानी आँखों का तारा होना, बहुता प्यारा होना, All children were special but the youngest was the apple of his father’s eye. eye-catching (आई कैचिगं) यानी आकर्षित करने वाली, कोई भी ऐसी चीज़ जो आंखों को अपनी ओर खींच ले, जैसे She wore an eye catching low-waist jeans. in the blink of an eye (इन द ब्लिंक ऑफ़ ऐन आई) यानी फ़ौरन, तुरंत, पलक झपकते ही, जैसे She came and in the blink of an eye she was gone. इसके लिए एक और मुहावरा है in the twinkling of an eye. keep an eye on something/someone (कीप ऐन आई ऑन समथिंग, समवन) यानी निगरानी करना, नज़र रखना वग़ैरह जैसे The umpires kept an eye over the activities of the players in the field to ensure a healthy atmosphere. the naked eye (द नेकेड आई) यानी खुली आंखों से, बिना किसी उपकरण की मदद के, आसानी से देख लेना, जैसे Bacteria are too small to be seen with the naked eye. to cast/run an eye over something (टू कास्ट/रन ऐन आई ओवर समथिंग) यानी किसी चीज़ पर जलदबाज़ी में नज़र डालना, सरसरी देखना, जैसे- He should have run his eye over the message before sending it to the boss. to catch someone's eye (टू कैच समवन्स आई) यानी किसी का ध्यान आकर्षित करना, किसी की तवज्जुह पाना जैसे- It is very hard to catch the eye of the luminaries because everyone goes there with the same intention. to cry one's eyes out (टू कराई वन्स आईज़ आउट) यानी बहुत रोना, रो रो कर बेहाल होजाना, इतना रोना कि आंखें बाहर को निकल आएं जैसे- After watching the movie Tare Zameen pa my daughter cried her eyes out. इसी अर्थ के लिए एक और मुहावरा है Cry one’s heart out. to eye (टू आई) यानी लालच भरी नज़रों से देखना, पसंद की नज़र से देखना, लुभावन से देखना जैसे- As long as he kept eating his brother kept eying him. to have an eye for something (टू हैव ऐन आई फ़ॉर समथिंग) यानी अच्छी नज़र रखना, पारखी नज़र रखना, खुश सलीक़ा होना वग़ैरह जैसे- I always try to take my friend to shopping for he has an eye for quality things. to have eyes in the back of your head (टू हैव आईज़ इन द बैक ऑफ़ योर हेड) यानी अपने आस-पास क्या हो रहा है उसे जानना, पीठ पीछे की चीज़ों की ख़बर रखना. Don’t think that principal doesn’t know about our mischief he has eyes in the back of his head.

to open someone's eyes (टू ओपेन समवन्स आईज़) यानी आँखें खोल देना, सच्चाई से सामना करा देना जैसे- The loss in the match was enough to open the eyes of the Australian captain and players. to pull the wool over someone's eyes (टू पुल द वूल ओवर समवन्स आईज़) यानी धोखा देना, आंखों पर पट्टी बांधना, जैस- It is a normal practice in the partnership business that one of them pull the wool over the other’s eyes. to see eye to eye (टू सी आई टू आई) यानी एक ही नज़र से देखना, एक ही प्रकार सोचना, It is good for the team that the captain and the management see eye to eye while making a team selection. to see something out of the corner of your eye (टू सी समथिंग आउट ऑफ़ द कॉरनर ऑफ़ योर आई) यानी कंखियों से देखना, Anil saw her wife out of the corner of his eyes as she passed through the gates. to turn a blind eye (टू टर्न ए ब्लाईंड आई) जान-बूझ कर नज़र अंदाज़ करना, अंदेखी करना, आंखें बंद कर लेना, ध्यान न देना Shanti tried to turn a blind eye to the abusive nature of her son. eye up (sb) (आई अप) यह सलैंग है किसी को कामुक्ता से देखने के लिए Rahul eyed the new girl in the college up but dared not to say anything.

कुछ और मुहावरे

आँखों पर बहुत सारे मुहावरे और भी हैं आप चाहें तो इनके अर्थ ढ़ूंढ़ कर प्रयोग कर सकते हैं. all eyes; bird’s-eye view; black eye; bright-eyed and bushy-tailed; close one’s eyes; eagle eye; easy on the eyes; evil eye; feast one’s eyes on; green-eyed monster; have one’s eye on; hit between the eyes; hit the bull’s-eye; in a pig’s eye; in one's mind’s eye; in the eye of the wind; in the public eye; keep a weather eye; keep one’s eye on the ball; keep one’s eyes open; lay eyes on; make eyes at; more than meets the eye; my eye; one eye on; see with half an eye; sight for sore eyes; stars in one's eyes; throw dust in someone's eyes; without batting an eye अगर आप अपनी शब्दावली बढ़ाना चाहते हैं तो आप इनसे न ही आंखें फेर सकते हैं और न ही चुरा सकते हैं. ग़ालिब का एक शेर है जिसमें कहा गया है कि लिफ़ाफ़े पर आँख तस्वीर बनाई है ताकि यह पता चले कि तुम्हें देखना चाहते हैं: आँख की तस्वीर सरनामे पे खींची है कि ता तुझ पे खुल जाए कि उसको हसरते दीदार है